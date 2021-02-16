WATCH: “Archibald’s Next Big Thing Is Here” — Exclusive Preview & Trailer

Archibald Strutter, that loveable chicken who takes on crazy, comedic misadventures that neither he nor anyone else can imagine, is back for a third season — this time on Peacock — in Archibald’s Next Big Thing Is Here.

DreamWorks Animation, which produces the show, is giving Parentology readers an exclusive peek at the new series, which premieres Thursday, February 18 on Peacock. Learn about the series, watch the new trailer, and then check out the exclusive clip below.

About the Series

The series was inspired by the critically-acclaimed children’s book, Archibald’s Next Big Thing, created by Tony Hale, Tony Biaggne, Victor Huckabee and Misty Manley. Hale, as you may know, is the actor most notably known for starring in Arrested Development and VEEP; he voices Archibald in the show.

The original animated series, Archibald’s Next Big Thing, ran on Netflix for two seasons (26 episodes), and according to The Wrap those episodes will continue streaming there. This new season is currently set for six, 30-minute episodes, and features Archibald taking on life one step at a time with the help of his three siblings, Sage, Finly, and Loy, and his trusty sidekick, Bea.

Archibald’s Next Big Thing Is Here on Peacock is targeted toward kids, but it’s clearly a show that the whole family can enjoy. Check out the trailer for the new season.

Archibald’s Next Big Thing Is Here — Exclusive Clip from Peacock

In this exclusive clip from DreamWorks and Peacock, the Strutters embark on a quest in the Castles and Caves adventure game! (Think of it as Dungeons & Dragons for the Archibald universe.) As you’ll see, some of Archibald’s unusual choices made their past quests difficult, so the group decides to take on the adventure without him. But things never quite go as planned.

Archibald’s Next Big Thing Is Here is produced by DreamWorks Animation; Hale serves as creator and executive producer alongside executive producer Eric Fogel. The voice cast includes Hale, Adam Pally, Jordan Fisher, Chelsea Kane, Kari Wahlgren, Casey Wilson, and Academy Award-nominee Rosamund Pike.

Watch the series on Peacock, and get more fun info on the DreamWorks Animation website.