7 Steps to Overcome Imposter Syndrome

Do you ever feel like you don’t deserve your accomplishments? Like you’re a fraud and any moment now, someone will find out? You’re not alone.

Almost 82% of people experience impostor phenomenon, also known as impostor syndrome or impostor experience, according to a study published in the Journal of General Internal Medicine in 2020. The experience of these emotions may lead to elevated levels of anxiety and depression, decreased willingness to take risks in one’s profession, and ultimately, career burnout.

Who Suffers From Imposter Syndrome?

Millions of individuals, including highly accomplished celebrities, athletes, and executives, have been troubled by persistent self-doubt and feelings of inadequacy. Renowned personalities such as Nobel Laureate Maya Angelou and actress Meryl Streep have shared their struggles with imposter syndrome and the fear of being exposed as a fraud. Sheryl Sandberg, Emma Watson, Kate Winslet, Michelle Pfeifer and many others have openly acknowledged similar sentiments.

While studies indicate that both men and women experience imposter syndrome, women are more prone to its effects. According to Valerie Young, author of The Secret Thoughts of Successful Women, “being female means you and your work automatically stand a greater chance of being ignored, discounted, trivialized, devalued, or otherwise taken less seriously than a man’s.” It is, therefore, understandable that more women may question their abilities and feel inferior.

Impostor syndrome is particularly prevalent among individuals with underrepresented identities, such as BIPOC individuals who work or study in predominantly White environments and often struggle with feelings of not belonging or that they’re only there due to a token gesture or pity. Members of the nonbinary and Trans community also experience impostor phenomenon, frequently feeling like they’re not ‘woman’ or ‘man’ enough and fearing that the world won’t see them as they truly are.

It’s Not All In Your Head: Systemic Barriers

While individuals can take steps to overcome impostor feelings, it’s also necessary to address systemic issues that may play a significant role, and for these institutions to make changes to promote equity and inclusion in academic and workplace environments.

For instance, institutions can foster a culture of inclusion, where everyone feels valued and supported, and their contributions are recognized and celebrated. Institutions can also promote diversity and inclusivity by hiring and promoting individuals from diverse backgrounds, creating safe spaces for individuals to share their experiences, and offering training to address bias and stereotyping.

Moreover, institutions can work to create a supportive learning environment that acknowledges the complexity of learning and growth. This involves providing resources such as mentorship programs, counseling services, and workshops on imposter phenomenon, and supporting individuals in identifying their strengths and developing their skills.

7 Steps to help you refocus and get rid of Imposter Syndrome