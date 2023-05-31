JLo Talks Parenting & Tears Up About Ben Affleck as a Father

You know raising teenagers is tough if even Jennifer Lopez finds it challenging! The Billboard Music Award winner recently sat down with the hosts of The View to promote her Netflix film, The Mother.

She talked about her 15-year-old twins getting annoyed with her when she takes pics and videos of them and how she’s become the disciplinarian in the family just like her mother was.

When JLo was a teen, her mom used to tell her, “I’m always the bad guy! I have to discipline you!” But she didn’t understand what her mother meant until she had teens of her own.

“You remember your mother saying this…there’s a time…and I think it’s in those teenage years…well I’m experiencing this now… and you’re just like ‘Oh this is what she was talking about!’ This is the time when your kids don’t want to talk to you, and they’re kind of individuating from you and it’s all necessary. And intellectually I understand it, but my heart…my heart!”

The “If You Had My Love” singer also got teary-eyed when talking about her husband, actor Ben Affleck as a father, saying, “He’s an amazing dad! It brings tears to my eyes. It’s just…he is honestly the best dad I’ve ever seen. He’s so involved.”

JLo goes on to say how she thinks Ben read every parenting book out there when he had kids since he is such a “present, loving dad who cares and who shows up every single day, and that’s who he is.”

Ben Affleck has three kids who are 11, 14, and 17 years old, so the power couple has a big, blended family with four teens and one pre-teen. I’m sure they have their hands full!

