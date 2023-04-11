Netflix’s Family Earth Week: Have a Watch Party for the Planet

With Earth Day fast approaching on April 22, it’s the perfect time to reflect and focus on caring for our planet.

Celebrate Earth Week with your family by hosting a watch party! Netflix has plenty of fantastic titles to choose from that promote sustainability and spark conversations around environmental issues.

Netflix has also created a very neat Family Earth Week Activity Booklet to help families come together and engage with fun and exciting ideas to help protect the environment. Within it you’ll find viewing recommendations for kids of all ages and family activities, like a nature scavenger hunt, bingo, recipes for repurposing leftovers and a 15-minute cooperative board game!

Netflix Family Earth Week runs from April 17-22. Plan it for the planet!

Earth Week Watch Party Suggestions

Some great options for families include The Magician’s Elephant, Unstable (for families with older kids and young adults), and the highly successful animated film The Sea Beast.

The Magician’s Elephant (2023)

Maturity Rating: PG | 1h 43m | Kids & Family Movies

A resolute young boy takes on the king’s dare to accomplish three seemingly impossible tasks. His reward? A magical elephant and the opportunity to pursue his destiny. The cast features Noah Jupe, Mandy Patinkin, and Brian Tyree Henry.

Unstable (2023)

Maturity Rating: TV-14 | 1 Season | Sitcoms

The show follows a brilliant biotech innovator who struggles to recover from profound grief. His son endeavors to step out of his father’s shadow and rescue the family business, all while lending a helping hand to his dad. The show stars Rob Lowe, John Owen Lowe, and Sian Clifford, and was created by Rob Lowe, John Owen Lowe, and Victor Fresco.

The Sea Beast (2022)

Maturity Rating: PG | 1h 59m | Kids & Family Movies

A young girl sneaks aboard the vessel of a renowned hunter of sea monsters, and together they embark on an extraordinary expedition into unexplored waters, making history along the way. The cast features Karl Urban, Zaris-Angel Hator, and Jared Harris.

Next Step: Talk About Climate Change

As parents, you want your children to have a healthy and happy future, but climate change poses a threat to that. It’s estimated that children will experience three times more climate disasters than their grandparents.

So, where do you start when faced with such a daunting problem? It all begins at home.

You can start the conversation by watching any of the sustainability stories available on Netflix, suitable for all age groups from preschool animation to epic movies and hilarious shows.

As Dr. Katharine Hayhoe suggests, talking about climate change is the “most important thing you can do to start fighting climate change.”

And what about the naysayers? Hayhoe proposes that the key to initiating meaningful discussions is to find common ground through shared values such as family, community, and religion. By doing so, people can recognize that they already care about the environment and can take action to address climate change.

“We can’t give in to despair,” she said during a recent TED Talk. “We have to go out and look for the hope we need to inspire us to act — and that hope begins with a conversation, today.”

The conversations you initiate with your family can lead to a significant impact.

To get your family talking and thinking about the environment, download Netflix’s Family Earth Week Activity Booklet.