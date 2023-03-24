The Final Weeks of Senior Year are Incredibly Bittersweet

As my youngest son, Michael, enters the home stretch of his final year of high school, I can’t help but feel a whirlwind of emotions.

I’ve experienced this bittersweet moment before with my older daughter, Emily, but that doesn’t make it any easier. The overwhelming joy and pride are coupled with the heartache of knowing that my baby is about to embark on a new chapter of life, and I can’t help but reflect on how these precious years have flown by all too quickly.

The final years of high school have been a rollercoaster, to say the least. Between the anticipation of college applications, the stress of AP exams, and the excitement of prom, our household has been a whirlwind of activity. It’s been challenging to balance the need to be involved and supportive while still giving Michael the space to grow and make his own choices.

As I watch him mature into a responsible and thoughtful young man, I’m reminded of the time when he was just a curious little boy, exploring the world and learning something new every day. The years of soccer practices, birthday parties, and school plays have given way to college tours, scholarship applications, and SAT prep.

It’s all so damn bittersweet.

Throughout this journey, I’ve learned that it’s essential to cherish the little moments. The late-night talks about future plans, the shared laughter while binge-watching a favorite TV show, and the impromptu family dinners where we all squeeze around the table – these are the priceless treasures I’ll carry with me as he spreads his wings and takes flight.

As a mom, I can’t help but worry about the challenges Michael will face as he moves onto college and beyond. But I know that we’ve given him a strong foundation and taught him the values of hard work, compassion, and integrity.

While it’s hard to let go and accept that my baby is all grown up, I’m incredibly proud of the young man he’s become. My heart swells with pride when I think about the milestones he’s achieved, and the many more to come.

So here’s to cherishing those moments, both big and small, as we celebrate the end of an era and the beginning of a new adventure.

Congratulations, my sweet boy! The world is yours to conquer.