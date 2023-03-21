17 New Teen Slang Terms All Cool Parents Should Know

Welcome to the wild world of teen slang, where the language changes faster than your teen’s mood swings.

As parents, it’s essential to stay in the loop with the latest lingo to help bridge the generational gap and keep a watchful eye on your children’s conversations. So buckle up, fellow parents, and let’s dive into the latest crop of teen slang terms you should know, with a dash of humor and a sprinkle of education.

FYP (For You Page)

If you hear your teen talking about their FYP, don’t panic – they’re not referring to some top-secret government organization. FYP stands for “For You Page,” a term used on TikTok to describe the personalized feed of content that users see on the app. If your child’s video “makes it to the FYP,” it means their creation has gone viral.

Low-key

When your teen says something is “low-key,” they’re not talking about dim lighting. This slang term means that something is slightly true, understated, or on the down-low. For example, if your teenager is “low-key excited” about an upcoming school dance, they’re not bouncing off the walls but still looking forward to the event.

High-key

As you might have guessed, “high-key” is the opposite of “low-key.” When your teen uses this term, they’re expressing that something is very true or intense. If they’re “high-key freaking out” about an exam, it’s time to break out the study snacks and offer some moral support.

No cap

“No cap” is a slang term your teen might use to emphasize that they’re telling the truth or being genuine. It’s the modern-day equivalent of “no lie” or “for real.” If your teen says, “I got an A on my math test, no cap,” give them a high five and celebrate their success.

Fit

If your teen is complimenting someone’s “fit,” they’re not talking about physical fitness. In this context, “fit” is short for “outfit,” referring to someone’s clothing or overall style. Keep an ear out for this term when your teenager is discussing fashion or getting ready for a night out with friends.

Simp

“Simp” is a slang term often used to describe someone who goes out of their way to please or gain the attention of someone they’re attracted to, often to the point of being overly submissive or sacrificing their own dignity. While the term is usually applied to men, it can be used for anyone regardless of gender.

Salty

When your teen uses the term “salty,” they’re not describing the taste of their favorite snack. Instead, it refers to someone who is feeling upset, bitter, or annoyed. So if your teen says their friend is “salty” about not being invited to a party, it means they’re not too happy about the situation.

Vibe check

“Vibe check” is a phrase your teen might use to assess someone’s mood or the overall atmosphere in a given situation. If your child is giving you a “vibe check,” they’re trying to gauge how you’re feeling. Just remember that “good vibes” are always appreciated!

Flex

No, your teen isn’t talking about showing off their muscles when they use the term “flex.” In slang, “flex” refers to someone flaunting their success, possessions, or accomplishments. If your teen says their friend is “flexing” their new sneakers, it means they’re proudly showing them off.

Sksksk

“Sksksk” is a term commonly used on social media platforms, especially by the VSCO girl subculture. It’s an expression of excitement, amusement, or shock. Think of it as the modern equivalent of saying “OMG” or “LOL.” If your teen uses “sksksk,” they’re likely reacting to something funny or surprising.

Big yikes

“Big yikes” is a phrase your teen might use when something is particularly awkward, embarrassing, or cringe-worthy. It’s an intensified version of “yikes” and communicates a sense of discomfort or secondhand embarrassment. If your teen says a situation was a “big yikes,” it’s safe to assume it wasn’t their finest moment.

Ghosting

“Ghosting” is a term used to describe the act of suddenly cutting off all communication with someone, usually in a romantic or social context. If your teen tells you their friend was “ghosted” by a crush, it means that the person stopped responding to messages and calls without any explanation.

Clout

“Clout” refers to someone’s influence, power, or social standing, often in the context of social media popularity. If your teen talks about gaining or chasing “clout,” they’re likely seeking recognition, fame, or approval from their peers. It’s essential to remind your teen that true self-worth comes from within, not from external validation.

Snack

If your teen refers to someone as a “snack,” they’re not talking about a tasty treat. This slang term is used to describe someone who is attractive or good-looking. Keep in mind that compliments should always be respectful, so it’s essential to remind your teen about the importance of treating others with kindness and consideration.

Stan

“Stan” is a term that originated from a combination of “stalker” and “fan.” Nowadays, it’s used to describe someone who is an avid fan or supporter of a particular person, group, or cause. If your teen “stans” a certain band or celebrity, it means they’re a big fan and might even have a poster or two on their bedroom wall.

Yeet

“Yeet” is a versatile slang term that can be used in various contexts, but it generally conveys excitement, enthusiasm, or triumph. Your teen might use it to celebrate a victory in a video game or express joy when they find out their favorite band is coming to town. It can also be used as a verb to describe throwing something with force. So, if your teen says they “yeeted” their backpack across the room, it means they tossed it… with gusto.

Now that you’re armed with the knowledge of these newish teen slang terms, you’ll be better equipped to navigate the ever-evolving world of adolescent communication. Remember to approach these linguistic trends with a sense of humor and an open mind. It’s essential to keep the lines of communication open with your teen, even if it sometimes feels like they’re speaking an entirely different language.

You might even go ahead and sprinkle some of these new terms into your next chat with your teen – who knows, you could score some cool parent points in the process. (Probably not, but you never know!)