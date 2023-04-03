Bone Broth for Lunch: Is Gwyneth Paltrow an Almond Mom?

It seems like Gwyneth Paltrow is always seeking out some new controversy. From releasing a $75 candle that smells like her vagina to charging $5,700 for a 2-day wellness summit in the UK, the Oscar-winning actor often comes across as extremely privileged and out of touch.

Paltrow’s latest controversy stems from a viral TikTok video where she shares her wellness routine on a podcast called The Art of Being Well With Dr. Will Cole.

In the viral clip, which currently has over 3.6 million views, Paltrow shares, “I eat dinner early in the evening. I do a nice intermittent fast. I usually eat something about 12…in the morning I’ll have some things that won’t spike my blood sugar. So, I have coffee. But I really like soup for lunch. I have bone broth for lunch a lot of the days…And then for dinner I try to eat, you know, according to Paleo. So lots of vegetables. It’s really important for me to support my detox.”

Many people were shocked by Paltrow’s seemingly limiting diet and accused her of being an almond mom.

One TikTok user named @alianderberg said, “BONE BROTH FOR LUNCH?!!! And WHAT ELSE?!!!”

On Twitter, @brwneyedamzn wrote, “What’s being described in this video is disordered eating. It’s dangerous. It’s deadly. More so than fatness will ever be. It’s okay for us to expect more from those holding social power. No one is exempt.”

A dietician on TikTok named @feelgooddietitian duetted the viral video with the caption. “#gwynethpaltrow this isn’t #wellness this is DISORDERED. THIS IS NOT ENOUGH FOOD especially for someone that is 5’9″ Please stop following and listening to celebrities for your health and wellness advice.”

The Shakespeare in Love actor has since responded to the backlash through her Instagram stories, saying, “I think it’s important for everybody to know that I was doing a podcast with my doctor. So, this is a person I’ve been working with for over two years now to deal with some chronic stuff.”

She goes on to say, “I have long COVID, and the way it manifests for me is very high levels of inflammation over time. So, I’ve been working with Dr. Cole to really focus on foods that aren’t inflammatory…It’s not meant to be advice for anybody else. It’s really just what has worked for me, and it’s been very powerful and very positive.”

Paltrow also made it clear that this is not her usual diet, saying, “This is not to say I eat this way all day, every day. And by the way, I eat far more than bone broth and vegetables. I eat full meals, and I also have a lot of days of eating whatever I want. You know, eating French fries and whatever. My baseline really has been to try to be healthy and eat foods that will really calm the system down.”

So, is Gwyneth Paltrow an almond mom? She has two children with her ex-husband, musician, Christ Martin, so she is a mom, but there isn’t any evidence showing that she is pushing restrictive dieting on her children or that she has a restrictive diet herself.

ALSO: What is the ‘Sad Beige Baby’ Trend?

There are many videos on YouTube showing Paltrow cooking healthy and nutritious food like holiday latke pie and breakfast frittatas. She’s also released a cookbook where she shares healthy recipes that do not seem restrictive at all.

On the website of her wellness and lifestyle brand Goop, she shares cooking videos on how to make hearty dishes like sourdough pizza and chicken wings. If she really was an almond mom, she would be sharing recipes for cucumber water and boiled, seasonless chicken.

Based on that evidence, I think that Paltrow’s explanation of being on a detox diet due to long Covid symptoms is the truth. Now whether her detox diet is safe is disputed by some nutritionists, but fasting and broth cleansing are typical for people who are in the New Age/wellness space and are trying to detox.

What do you think about Paltrow’s detox diet? Is it just for health or do you think it’s disordered eating? Sound off in the comments below!