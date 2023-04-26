Embarrassing Middle School Stories with Penn Badgley

Middle school age is a funny time to be a kid because they’re transitioning from a child to a teen and are going through an extremely awkward phase. This is a formative time because of how much a person changes and grows. Not only are kids changing physically, but mentally and even academically as well.

Our middle school years tend be full of embarrassing moments, first crushes, and hilarious stories that you might not find hilarious at the time, but will laugh at once you become an adult.

Podcrushed is a podcast dedicated to this time in our lives. Each episode is also extremely wholesome, funny, and good for the soul, and is hosted by actor Penn Badgley, star of Netflix’s YOU. He also played Dan Humphrey in the original Gossip Girl series and has been in many feature films like Easy A and Periods.

Penn hosts the show with two of his friends, Nava Kavelin, a former middle school director, and Sophie Ansari a former middle school teacher. Penn actually dropped out of middle school to pursue his acting career.

If you want to listen to something uplifting that will also make you laugh and think deeply about your life, this is the perfect podcast for you.

The hosts interview celebrities like Jenna Ortega, Drew Barrymore, and Adam Brody, but they actually ask deep and meaningful questions about the struggles and challenges of being a celebrity as well as encouraging their guests to share their embarrassing middle school stories. You learn so much about these celebrities that you would have never learned in a typical TV interview.

In older episodes of the podcast, Penn used to read middle school stories from listeners of the show. If you have watched OG Gossip Girl, or YOU, you know how amazing Penn is at narrating.

This season, the hosts plan on making separate episodes with people’s stories where they interview regular people too. They haven’t released those episodes yet, but I hope they will soon.

Podcrushed’s angle of sharing people’s middle school stories reveals just how much those years shape who we become as adults and what drives us in life.

How were you in middle school? Were you cool or awkward or a little bit of both? Share your funny middle school stories in the comments!