Vanessa Lachey Backlash for Pressuring Couples to Have Babies

Co-host Vanessa Lachey is in hot water after the disastrous release of the Love is Blind season 4 reunion.

If you’ve never heard of Love is Blind, it’s a popular reality dating show on Netflix where 30 singles looking for love talk to members of the opposite sex in a “pod” where they can only hear the other person.

The premise of the show is to see if “love is truly blind” or if looks do in fact matter when it comes to finding your life partner. It sounds ridiculous, and it is, but it’s also really entertaining.

After every season, there’s a reunion episode after the finale so that the remaining couples in the series can give life updates and address any drama and rumors. This season’s reunion was a disaster for a variety of reasons.

First, Netflix attempted to stream the event but had technical difficulties, which delayed the reunion episode until the next day. This gave them time to prerecord and edit. Netflix said that 6.5 million people tried to watch the stream but a bug in their system caused technical difficulties.

Once the episode was released, it ended up being a disaster for an entirely different reason. Former 98 Degrees singer and reality TV star, Nick Lachey hosts the show with his real-life wife Vanessa Lachey. During the reunion, Nick barely said anything the entire episode while his wife pushed the married couples to talk about their sex life and put an uncomfortable amount of pressure on them to have babies soon.

I’m not a prude by any means and am all about hearing the tea being spilled on reality TV, but Vanessa’s questions were making me uncomfortable and the couples looked uncomfortable as well.

“Who is going to give me our first ‘Love Is Blind’ baby?” Vanessa asked several times.

She seemed to pressure Brett Brown and Tiffany Pennywell the most since they were the most stable couple. Tiffany explained that she wanted to wait and enjoy her marriage but that wasn’t enough for Vanessa.

She just kept going on about having babies until Brett finally said, “I was just about to make a joke — I was like, ‘Jesus, y’all really put the baby pressure…My God!”

Apparently, I wasn’t the only one cringing at home. There’s now a change.org petition with over 36,000 signatures currently, to kick Nick and Vanessa Lachey off the show.

The petition really goes in on the hosts, saying, “From the initial season, the hosts felt pretty useless and out of place. They seem to be much more concerned with directing as much attention at themselves and their personal lives rather than focusing on the contestants that are actually participating in the experiment. Many enjoy the show but it’s being held back from its full potential with cringy Nick and Vanessa Lachey.”

A lot of Love is Blind fans were triggered by Vanessa’s pushy baby questions and flooded social media expressing their distaste.

On Reddit, a fan posted, “I can’t believe, in a world where everyone is offended by the stupidest things, this woman can keep her job. In a world of infertility and IVF how is she allowed to pressure and ask that question? Not only is it rude but I felt so sad and triggered watching it. All I could think was, what if one of those women were struggling and outed openly on worldwide TV…Vanessa should be fired.”

On Twitter, another fan tweeted, “I don’t appreciate Vanessa Lachey constantly asking about babies – especially publicly on air. You don’t know who’s trying and having trouble conceiving/carrying and who is feeling pressure from their biological clock. Just mind your own uterus.”

Even Nick Lachey’s recent Instagram post is flooded with angry comments about his wife’s behavior.

“Vanessa needs to please apologize to those who have miscarried, to those who cannot have children, and to those who don’t want children!” an upset fan commented.

Vanessa turned off the comments in her latest IG post, but her post before that is flooded with angry comments, with one user commenting “The baby questions and obsession are f*ing weird and invasive.” That comment has over 11,000 likes right now.

Unfortunately, I couldn’t find relevant clips of the reunion, but you can watch a recap of the episode here. It was so cringey and uncomfortable!

Putting baby pressure on people, especially couples, is nothing new, but it seems like now it’s becoming taboo as more people realize how harmful it can be to be pressured to have kids.

There are many reasons why an adult does not have kids. Being asked about having kids can be hurtful for some people, especially if they have had a miscarriage or are having trouble conceiving.

Do you think it’s ok to ask about someone’s baby plans in certain situations or does that need to be a thing of the past? Did you watch the Love is Blind reunion? What did you think of it? Sound off in the comments!