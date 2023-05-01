George Igoe Shares Creative and Budget-Friendly Travel Tips

Are you a family that dreams of traveling, but you’re worried about the cost? George Igoe says there are lots of budget-friendly options, and he explores many of them on his show George Goes Everywhere.

In each episode viewers follow along as the affable host and YouTube personality explores as much of a city as he can, all without spending more than $100 per day. This popular, family-friendly budget travel series is available to stream (for free) on MillionStories.com.

Now in Season 3, Igoe visits six brand new cities: Las Vegas, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Portland, Seattle and Austin.

Parentology caught up with Igoe at his home base in LA, where we discussed how traveling with your family on a budget is not only possible but can also create some of the most memorable experiences. He says that with a little bit of planning, creativity, and budgeting, you can explore new places, bond with your family, and create lifelong memories without breaking the bank.

So, pack your bags, grab your family, and let’s explore on a budget!

George Didn’t Always Go Everywhere

Igoe shared with us how the concept for the show came about: “I’ve always kind of loved traveling, but my wallet didn’t always meet up with my ambitions, so I had to get creative,” he tells us.

He also revealed that the show’s format of staying within a $100 budget was not just a gimmick but a reflection of his personal travel philosophy. “It’s something I did in my personal life, and I worked in TV for many years, so at a certain point, it just made sense to combine these two aspects of my life.”

Igoe is no stranger to working behind the camera; his previous credits include Gamer’s Guide to Pretty Much Everything, The Cleveland Show, Family Guy and America’s Funniest Home Videos. As a TV veteran, he didn’t find the transition to the front of the camera to be that daunting. “I’ve never been too camera shy. I’m just kind of myself…existing,” he says.

And exist he does. Some of Igoe’s favorite travel experiences so far include making his own cheese head in Milwaukee, visiting the World of Coca Cola in Atlanta, and exploring the weirdness of Austin, Texas (seriously. Their motto is Keep Austin Weird.) He is also a fan of Chicago and Seattle and would love to visit those cities again.

So how has the response been to the show so far? Now in its third season, the show has been well-received by audiences. The short, seven-minute episodes make it easy to binge-watch and follow along as Igoe explores each city. The show has also been praised for its family-friendly content and its focus on budget travel. “The episodes are short and quick, so you don’t wear out your welcome,” he laughs.

Traveling With Moths in Your Wallet? Do Your Research

One of the unique aspects of the show is how Igoe provides tips and advice on how to travel on a budget. He encourages viewers to do research beforehand and look for attractions that are not necessarily “touristy”, but still offer a unique experience. He also suggests finding local food spots and avoiding chain restaurants and fast food joints to save money.

Igoe has also found success by simply looking for off-the-beaten-path attractions and encourages families to be open to unexpected adventures. “Dig past that first page of Google results, that first page of a page of TripAdvisor results, and find stuff that is a little more off the beaten path, because oftentimes those places are undervalued,” Igoe says.

And finally, when it comes to places to visit this spring and summer, Igoe recommends heading north to avoid the heat and humidity of the south. “If you can get up to further locations north and stay away from Texas and Florida where it’s hot and humid…you’ll have a great time.”

All episodes are live (and stream for free) on MillionStories.com, a free financial literacy entertainment channel that provides educational content on personal finance, budgeting, and entrepreneurship.