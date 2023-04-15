How to Change the Content Rating on Disney Plus

Learn how to change content rating on Disney Plus with our easy step-by-step guide. Safeguard your family’s viewing experience today!

With its vast collection of fan-favorite films and television shows, Disney Plus has quickly risen to prominence as one of the most widely used streaming services around the world.

With content suitable for all ages, it’s essential for parents and guardians to manage the content ratings on the platform to ensure a safe and enjoyable viewing experience for everyone in the family.

In this guide, we’ll walk you through the process of changing the content rating on Disney Plus to help you safeguard your family’s viewing experience. So, let’s dive in!

Understanding Disney Plus Ratings System

Before we get into the nitty-gritty of changing content ratings on Disney Plus, it’s crucial to familiarize yourself with the platform’s rating system. Disney Plus uses the following content ratings:

1. TV-Y

Designed for young children (2-6 years)

Contains minimal violence and no offensive language

2. TV-Y7

Suitable for children aged 7 and older

It could include moderate fantasy violence or humorous violence.

3. TV-G

Generally appropriate for all ages

There is no or minimal violence, mild language, or provocative content.

4. TV-PG

Parental guidance suggested

It may contain moderate violence, mild language, and some suggestive themes

5. TV-14

Recommended for viewers aged 14 and older

Contains moderate violence, strong language, and/or sexual content

6. TV-MA

Intended for mature audiences (17 and older)

May include intense violence, explicit language, and/or sexual content

Understanding these content ratings is essential in setting appropriate restrictions for your family. With this knowledge, you can tailor your Disney Plus account to suit your family’s viewing preferences.

Setting up a Disney Plus Account

To manage content ratings on Disney Plus, you’ll first need to set up an account and add profiles for each family member.

Creating a Disney Plus account

Go to the Disney Plus website or install the app on your phone or tablet

Create an account by entering your email address and a password of your choosing

Adding Profiles to Your Account

After creating your account, it’s time to add profiles for each family member.

Adding Adult Profiles

Click on the profile icon and select “Add Profile”

Choose an avatar and enter the profile name

Set the profile as “For Teens & Adults”

Adding Child Profiles

Click on the profile icon and select “Add Profile”

Choose an avatar and enter the profile name

Set the profile as “For Kids” to apply automatic content restrictions

Customizing Profile Settings

You can further customize each profile’s settings, such as autoplay, subtitles, and language preferences, to enhance the viewing experience.

Adjusting Parental Controls on Disney Plus

After creating your Disney Plus account and profiles, you can dig right into customizing the service’s parental settings and content ratings to your family’s needs.

Accessing Parental Control Settings

Log in to your Disney Plus account

Click on your profile icon and select “Edit Profiles”

Select the account you wish to manage

Setting Content Rating Restrictions

You can change the content rating for individual profiles or apply a universal rating to all profiles.

Changing Ratings for Individual Profiles

In the profile settings, locate the “Content Rating” section

Use the drop-down menu to select the desired content rating

Save your changes

Applying Ratings to All Profiles

Log in as the primary account holder

Navigate to “Account Settings” and select “Parental Controls”

Set a universal content rating using the drop-down menu

Save your changes

Using Pin Protection for Content Ratings

Adding a PIN to your account adds an extra degree of security, guaranteeing that only authorized users may access specific material or update ratings.

Creating a PIN

In the “Parental Controls” section, click on “PIN Management”

Enter a 4-digit PIN and confirm it

Save your changes

Updating Your Pin

Go to “PIN Management” in the “Parental Controls” section

Enter your current PIN and the new PIN you’d like to use

Save your changes

Tips for Managing Content on Disney Plus

To ensure your family’s viewing experience remains enjoyable and age-appropriate, consider the following tips for managing content on Disney Plus:

Monitoring Your Child’s Viewing History

Regularly review your child’s viewing history to stay informed about the content they’re watching. This way, you can address any concerns or adjust content ratings as needed.

Discussing Appropriate Content With Your Family

Open communication is crucial in determining the right content for your family. Have regular discussions with your children about their favorite shows and movies, and explain the importance of age-appropriate content.

Regularly Reviewing and Adjusting Content Ratings as Needed

As your children grow older, their interests and maturity levels will change. Periodically review the content ratings on their profiles and adjust them accordingly to reflect their evolving needs.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: Can I set different content ratings for each profile on Disney Plus?

Yes, you can set different content ratings for each profile on Disney Plus. This allows you to customize the viewing experience for each family member, ensuring that they have access to age-appropriate content. Simply follow the steps outlined in our guide above to change the content rating for individual profiles.

Q2: Can I restrict access to specific content on Disney Plus?

Yes, you can restrict access to specific content by setting up parental controls and adjusting the content rating for each profile on your Disney Plus account. By doing so, you can create a safe and enjoyable viewing experience tailored to each family member.

Q3: Why does my Disney Plus only go to 14+?

When you first launch the Disney Plus app, you may be prompted to choose a content rating. If you don’t select one, the default rating is TV-14. To change this setting, follow the steps outlined in the answers above to adjust your content rating to a higher or lower level, depending on your preference.

Conclusion

Managing content ratings on Disney Plus is an essential part of creating a safe and enjoyable viewing experience for your family.

By understanding the platform’s rating system, setting up profiles, adjusting parental controls, and using PIN protection, you can ensure that your children have access to age-appropriate content.

Remember to monitor their viewing history, communicate with them about suitable content, and review ratings regularly. By following these steps, you’ll be able to make the most of your Disney Plus experience and create lasting memories with your family. Happy streaming!