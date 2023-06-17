Why Nick Jonas is Planning to Celebrate His Wife Priyanka Chopra on Father’s Day

Father’s Day is coming up and while most dads are happily allowing their significant others and family to plan something for theor special day, singer, songwriter, and actor, Nick Jonas, is choosing to celebrate his wife, Indian actor, and producer Priyanka Chopra, on that day instead of having the focus be on him.

The “Burnin’ Up” singer talked to People about his Father’s Day plans while at the premiere of his new film The Good Half at the Tribeca Film Festival.

“My dad did an incredible job of making sure that everyone else felt loved on Father’s Day, and I’m going to try to adopt that from him,” Nick said.

It’s awesome that Nick wants to continue his dad’s unique tradition and understands how important mothers are.

“We as fathers would not be where we are as fathers without incredible women to make that dream come true,” the singer stated, “And I’m so grateful to share this journey with my wife, who’s just an absolute boss and amazing mother.”

Nick and Priyanka have been married since 2018 and have a 16-month-old daughter via surrogate. Nick loves his family and even wrote a song called “Little Bird,” about being a “girl dad.”

In an interview with the Seeing Other People podcast Jonas talked about the inspiration behind the song, “It’s about fatherhood, and we’re all girl dads. So we’re speaking about the most important thing in our whole world, which is being parents. And it’s the first time we’ve ever done that in our music, so it’s pretty.”

Sharing his overflowing love for his family, Jonas took to Instagram to honor his wife and daughter on Mother’s Day. He posted a cute pic of the pair with the caption saying, “Happy Mother’s Day my love. You are an incredible mother. You light up me and MM’s world every day. ❤️”