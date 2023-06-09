Your World on Money: Andini Makosinski Talks Financial Literacy

As parents, we all recognize the importance of teaching our children about finances, but many of us struggle with knowing where to start. Fortunately, there are resources available to help parents navigate this crucial aspect of their children’s lives.

One such resource is the docu-series Your World on Money, in partnership with Experian and hosted by 24 year-old Andini Makosinski, the GenZ’er who has given 5 TEDx talks and is one of Forbes Magazine’s “30 Under 30,” Time Magazine’s “30 Under 30 World Changers,” and Popular Science’s “Young Inventor of the Year”.

This series aims to empower young adults with the knowledge and tools they need to achieve financial independence. By covering topics such as budgeting, investing, credit scores, and retirement planning, Your World on Money provides a roadmap to a secure financial future.

Known for her inventions and accomplishments in the fields of science, art, and public speaking, Makosinski has combined her passion for learning with her dynamic hosting skills to make financial literacy accessible and engaging for young adults.

Parentology sat down with Makosinski to discuss YWOM and her desire to create educational and entertaining content for young, hopeful money-makers (and savers!)

The series covers a wide range of topics that are integral to financial success.

“[We cover] budgeting, investing, taxes, credit, retirement planning, home ownership, topics like that,” says Makosinski. “Basically things that I was curious about… I got to learn so much on this series, which I’m very grateful for.”

By delving into these subjects, viewers have the opportunity to learn alongside Makosinski as she uncovers valuable insights, tips, and strategies for effective money management. The series serves as a comprehensive guide to help young adults pave their own path to financial freedom.

Parents and Money Challenges

Teaching children about finances can be challenging for parents. It’s hard to set a good example when money remains one of the most uncomfortable topics to open up about. Most adults end up downloading all of their financial experiences and attitudes to their children, good, bad or ugly. Setting a good example is crucial, but it is not always easy.

Making financial topics engaging for children can also be a struggle.

“Trying to make finances interesting and sitting down with your child and trying to get them excited about saving their allowance… it always has felt a little dry to me,” says Makosinski. “I hope the series gets young people more excited about the possibilities that can open up to them if they are responsible with their money.”

Many parents find it difficult to convey the importance of saving and responsible money management to their children. YWOM aims to address these challenges by making financial literacy accessible to young viewers, meeting them where they live with short, digestible, digital content..

Starting early is key when it comes to teaching children about financial literacy. Saving is paramount, even if it requires overcoming the temptation to spend impulsively. “I think saving is so important, honestly,” says Makosinski. “I think that’s the number one thing I struggle with the most. I spend a lot of money on things I don’t really need, and coming to terms with that, once I look at the mess in my room and the things I’ve accumulated, is so difficult sometimes.”

ALSO: 5-Year-Old Goes on Unauthorized Amazon Shopping Spree

Parents can employ various effective methods and activities to engage their children. From introducing piggy banks and allowances at a young age to involving them in family budget discussions and encouraging them to set savings goals, parents can instill valuable financial habits in their children. YWOM serves as an additional tool in the parents’ toolbox, providing practical advice and guidance to support their efforts.

As young adults transition into the working world and start earning their own income, developing key financial habits is essential. Learning about investing in stocks and starting a retirement fund early on can set young adults on a path to long-term financial stability.

“I just started an account for my retirement fund, and that is something, as a young person, I didn’t really think about or think was necessary. But I think starting early on is really important,” says Makosinski. By embracing these habits, young adults can better navigate the complexities of personal finance and set themselves up for a secure future.

The Long-Term Benefits of Financial Literacy

Developing strong financial literacy skills at a young age offers numerous long-term benefits. Individuals with a strong background in financial concepts are better prepared to handle the challenges of adulthood, such as starting a family or purchasing a home.

“If you’re starting a family and you want to get a house, feeling prepared, being able to help with your child’s education, money allows you to be a bit more comfortable and prepared,” says Makosinski. “The times that I’ve been grateful the most for my savings was when I’ve had a medical emergency…or traveling, which has been really wonderful.”

Having a solid understanding of personal finance allows individuals to make informed decisions, take advantage of opportunities that arise and enables individuals to pursue their dreams and passions.

The series strives to ensure that the information and strategies shared in the series are accessible and applicable to individuals from different financial backgrounds and circumstances. The team behind the series, including expert writers and consultants, aims to provide a broad overview of the topics covered. While it may not be possible to address every individual situation, the episodes offer a solid starting point for learning and taking action.

Positive Reception

Since its launch, YWOM has received positive feedback from both parents and young audiences. Many viewers express excitement about the existence of a show dedicated to financial literacy.

“Parents, kids, teenagers, even people my age, are excited that the show exists because I think a lot of us are very unwilling to admit the amount of ignorance we have when it comes to financial literacy,” says Makosinski. “I know I was before filming this, and I still have so much to learn, but the series is a good start for a lot of people that just don’t know where to begin having these conversations.”

ALSO: Best Apps to Teach Your Kids About Personal Finance

With the guidance of Makosinski and her expert mentors, viewers can demystify the complexities of finance and pave their own path to financial freedom. The series offers a unique opportunity for both young adults and parents to learn and grow together in their understanding of personal finance. By creating an open and engaging platform, YWOM helps bridge the gap in financial education and empowers young adults to take control of their financial futures.

It’s never too early to start teaching children about finances, and this series provides valuable insights and strategies to empower young individuals on their financial journeys.

“Your World on Money” is streaming now on MillionStories.com.