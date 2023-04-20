Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always is Now on Netflix

Go Go Power Rangers!

As the franchise celebrates its 30th anniversary, fans no longer have to wait for the release of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always, a stand-alone special that launched April 19th on Netflix.

Once & Always sees the return of several veteran Rangers, including David Yost as Billy Cranston/Blue Ranger, Walter Jones as Zack Taylor/Black Ranger, and Catherine Sutherland as Katherine “Kat” Hillard/second Pink Ranger.

The new film follows the Rangers as they reunite to face a familiar threat from the past. With Robo Rita (voiced by Barbara Goodson) returning to Angel Grove and killing the original Yellow Ranger (played by the late Thuy Trang), the Rangers must band together once again to save the world from Rita’s diabolical plan to erase them from existence by traveling back in time.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers burst onto the scene in 1993, introducing the world to Jason, Zack, Billy, Trini, Kimberly, and Tommy, a group of teenagers with attitude who are granted extraordinary powers to defend the Earth from evil forces. The franchise’s unique blend of heart-pumping action, thrilling adventure, and hilarious humor has captivated audiences of all ages, making it a cultural phenomenon that continues to endure to this day.

At the heart of the franchise’s success is its ability to appeal to a wide audience. While the show’s target demographic is kids and pre-teens, it has also attracted a dedicated fanbase of adults who grew up with the Power Rangers and continue to be fans today. The show’s themes of empowering teens, friendship, and teamwork resonate with viewers of all ages, inspiring a generation of viewers who saw themselves in the characters and their struggles to become heroes in their own right.

ALSO: Netflix’s Family Watch Party for Earth Week

Whether facing off against monstrous villains or grappling with personal challenges, the Power Rangers showed that anyone, regardless of their age or background, could rise to the occasion and make a difference. It’s this universal message of hope and resilience that has resonated with fans of all ages and made the Power Rangers such an enduring and beloved franchise.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers has been a beloved part of pop culture for over three decades, capturing the hearts of viewers worldwide. The franchise, which originated from the Japanese Super Sentai franchise, has been adapted and iterated upon multiple times, with new Power Rangers teams (and villains) introduced in each season.

With each iteration, the franchise has introduced new elements, concepts, and themes, while still maintaining the classic elements that have made the series so beloved. The franchise’s ability to continually evolve and innovate has kept it relevant and engaging for audiences of all ages, cementing its place as one of the most enduring and iconic superhero franchises of all time. Some of the most popular versions include Power Rangers: Time Force, Power Rangers: Ninja Storm, and Power Rangers: Dino Thunder, each with their own unique take on the franchise’s themes and motifs.

But no matter the version, core themes of teamwork, friendship, and empowerment have remained constant throughout.

The Power Rangers continue to inspire viewers to be the best versions of themselves, to work together towards a common goal, and to never give up in the face of adversity.

MORE: The Many Joys and Challenges of Playing a ‘Rugrat’

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always offers plenty of fun moments and exciting action scenes, especially when it embraces its campy roots. The franchise has always been known for its ability to appeal to a wide audience, and this film is no exception. It’s a great time to be a Power Rangers fan, with the franchise’s recent acquisition by Hasbro and the availability of all seasons on its official YouTube channel.

In fact, the franchise’s acquisition by Hasbro in 2018 has breathed new life into the franchise, with a fantastic line of action figures and comics. Hasbro has also been producing new seasons of the show, including Power Rangers: Beast Morphers and the most recent Dino Fury, both of which met with resounding approval from longtime fans and newcomers.

One of the reasons for the franchise’s enduring popularity is its ability to constantly adapt and evolve. From its early days as a cheesy, action-packed children’s show to its more recent evolution that have explored darker themes and more complex storylines, the franchise has never been afraid to take risks and try new things.

For example, the 2017 Power Rangers feature film took a more serious approach to the franchise, exploring the backstories and motivations of each Ranger in greater detail. The film was generally well-received by critics, who praised its diverse cast and its ability to update the franchise for a modern audience. However, it failed to connect with audiences and underperformed at the box office, leading to plans for a sequel being scrapped.

Despite the setback, the franchise continues to move forward. The recent Dino Fury season, which premiered in 2021, has been praised for its diverse cast and strong storytelling. The season also marks the first time a Power Ranger has been portrayed by an actor with a disability, with Chance Perez playing the Green Ranger who uses a wheelchair.

The franchise’s success can also be attributed to its merchandise empire. From toys and action figures to clothing and video games, the Power Rangers brand has become synonymous with licensed merchandise. The franchise’s popularity has led to collaborations with other popular brands, including Vans and BAPE.

Additionally, the franchise has had a significant impact on popular culture, inspiring countless parodies and homages in movies, TV shows, and video games. The franchise has also spawned multiple spin-offs and adaptations, including Power Rangers Samurai and Power Rangers Megaforce.

Whether you’re a longtime fan or a newcomer to the franchise, there’s no better time to join the ranks of the Power Rangers and experience the thrilling adventure of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always.