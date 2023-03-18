Pregnant Meghan Trainor Celebrates Motherhood with New Book and Hit Single!

What better way to announce you’re pregnant than by showing off your baby’s ultrasound pics on national TV while promoting your book about being a mother?

Singer, songwriter, and TikToker Meghan Trainor did just that with the release of her book Dear Future MAMA: A TMI Guide to Pregnancy, Birth, and Motherhood from Your Bestie.

Trainor revealed that she was expecting in the most unexpected way possible. While promoting her book on the Today show, she asked one of the hosts to open her book and surprised them with a photo of her latest ultrasound. Trainor looked ecstatic while the hosts congratulated her.

Dear Future MAMA is out April 23rd, and is a guide for expectant and new mothers so they don’t feel alone or totally confused and lost about what’s happening to them, because a lot of things during pregnancy can be surprising and confusing.

ALSO: What is the ‘Sad Beige Baby’ Trend?

During her interview with Today, Meghan shared some tips for expectant mothers, saying “any crazy thing that happens to your body…it’s probably normal” and “sleep as much as you can.”

Meghan is going all out with celebrating motherhood because she also released a new music video and single, “Mother,” which she’s heavily promoting on her TikTok account.

In the music video, famous “momager” and real mother to six kids, Kris Jenner, is sporting a Marilyn Monroe, “Diamond’s Are a Girls’ Best Friend,” costume while lip-syncing to Meghan’s song.

A pregnant Trainor is wearing a 50s style dress reminiscent of Nancy Sinatra in her “These Boots Are Made for Walking” and “Bang Bang” music videos.

Using samples from the 1954 doo-wop hit, “Mr. Sandman” the lyrics seem to be more towards adults who need a mother, “I am your mother/ You listen to me/ Stop all that mansplaining/ No one’s listenin’/ Tell me who gave you permission to speak/ I am your mother/ You listen to me.”

ALSO: These Celebrity Parents Are Teaching Their Child a Second Language

In a statement about the song, Trainor explains, “This song is my response to being in the industry for almost a decade now and still finding myself in situations where I am talked down to or made to feel like my opinion isn’t valid…It’s for anyone who is in a situation where they feel like they are being mansplained to and want to take their power back.”

The video currently has over 5 million views on YouTube and #iamyourmother is trending on TikTok.