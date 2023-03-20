These Celebrity Moms Had Kids When They Were 40+

These days, lots of people are waiting until they’re older and have their “life together” before having children.

In fact, in the United States more than 100,000 people give birth after the age of 40 each year. The average age of first-time mothers in the United States is now 26 — which has climbed from 23 back in 1994.

Despite the fact that it can become much more difficult to get pregnant over the age of 40, many A-list celebrities like Halle Berry and Eva Mendez had kids when they were in their 40s and even older.

Obviously, these rich and famous ladies had access to the absolute best health and fertility care that most of us mere mortals couldn’t dream of affording. And plenty of staff to help them manage both diaper rash and their high-powered careers. Still, the saying that “good things come to those who wait” was certainly true for these showbiz moms!

1) Janet Jackson

The famous pop icon had her first and only child when she was 50! She has a son named Eissa.

2) Eva Mendes

The Hitch and Once Upon a Time in Mexico actor had both of her daughters in her 40s. Esmeralda was born when Eva was 40 and Amada was born when she was 42.

3) Gwen Stefani

At 44 years old, the singer and songwriter of hits like Hollaback Girl and 4 In the Morning had her third child. She welcomed a son named Apollo.

4) Mariah Carey

The five-time Grammy Award winner gave birth to twins, Moroccan and Monroe, when she was 42 years old.

5) Nicole Kidman

At 42 years old, this stunning Hollywood actor and star of Moulin Rouge had a daughter named Sunday Rose.

6) Halle Berry

Halle Berry had two kids after she turned forty. She had her daughter, Nahla Ariela Aubry when she was 41 and had her son, Maceo Robert when she was 47.

7) Tina Fey

The comedian and writer of Mean Girls welcomed her second child, Penelope Athena, when she was 41 years old.

8) Meryl Streep

The Oscar-winning actor and The Devil Wears Prada icon had her fourth child 10 days before she turned 42! She gave birth to a daughter named Louisa Jacobson.

9) Chloë Sevigny

The fashionista and star of cult classics like Kids and American Psycho had her first child, a daughter named Vanja Sevigny Mačković, when she was 47.

10) Uma Thurman

The stunning Kill Bill actor had her third child with the longest name ever, Rosalind Arusha Arkadina Altalune Florence Thurman-Busson, when she was 42.

