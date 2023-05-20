Worlds Collide in American Born Chinese, Coming to Disney+

High school can be tough, but it’s even harder when you’re caught in a conflict between Chinese mythological gods. That’s the premise of “American Born Chinese,” the highly anticipated new series coming to Disney+.

Based on Gene Luen Yang’s groundbreaking graphic novel, the genre-mixing show follows Jin Wang, a typical American teenager who is trying to navigate the challenges of high school and home life. But when he befriends the son of a mythological god, his life is forever changed as he becomes embroiled in a conflict steeped in Chinese mythology.

ALSO: Disney Teases New Films for Zootopia, Toy Story, Frozen

High school can be brutal. It’s a time when everyone is trying to fit in, find their place, and figure out who they are. It’s a time when peer pressure, bullying, and self-doubt can all take their toll. But as Michelle Yeoh’s character, Guanyin, reminds the protagonist in the trailer, “Everything is more connected than you think.” We are all connected, whether we realize it or not, and it’s only by embracing our differences that we can truly find our place in the world.

And possibly save it.

The series promises to be a unique blend of family feels, comedy, and action-packed Kung-Fu. It’s a coming-of-age story that will resonate with audiences of all ages.

The show is executive produced by showrunner Kelvin Yu, who won an Emmy® Award for his work on “Bob’s Burgers” and has also worked on “Central Park.” The show is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, who directed the recent Marvel blockbuster “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and is known for his work on the critically acclaimed film “Short Term 12.” The cast includes Ben Wang, Yeo Yann Yann, Chin Han, Ke Huy Quan, Jimmy Liu, Sydney Taylor, Daniel Wu, and Michelle Yeoh.

“American Born Chinese” promises to be both a show about identity and trying to find your place in the world. Jin Wang is a Chinese-American teenager who is struggling to reconcile his two identities. He wants to fit in with his American classmates, but he also wants to honor his Chinese heritage. This struggle is something that many of us can relate to, whether we’re immigrants, second-generation Americans, or just trying to find our place in a multicultural world.

ALSO: Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem Band Take Center Stage on Disney+

On March 16, Disney had the world premiere at the Paramount Theatre in Austin, Texas for the show. As a special surprise, Disney also revealed exclusive poster art commissioned by visual artist James Jean. Jean’s poster depicts Jin Wang’s journey, and reflects the artist’s personal experiences as an Asian American.

”My ears burned and I squirmed in my seat because Jin’s journey felt so hauntingly familiar,” Jean said at the premiere. “It was the pain of recognition: the ill-fitting clothes, the feeling of being on the outside, the percussive sound of parents arguing through the walls in a language not fully grasped. I had never seen my own experience of adolescence depicted on screen like this before.”

“American Born Chinese” is a must-see show that promises to be one of the most exciting and entertaining new series to hit Disney+. With its all-star cast, talented creative team, and unique blend of genres, it is sure to be a hit with audiences of all ages. So mark your calendars for May 24, 2023, and get ready to be transported to a world of myth, legend, and Kung-Fu action.